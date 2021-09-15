ADAMCZYK: A kinder, gentler desperation

It takes a generation or two, the technical term being “perspective,” for history to begin analyzing and then commenting on events. We’ll still be in our masks by then, I suspect, but the tally regarding the current pandemic will include the typical ludicrous anecdotes about how the world coped with it. Those safely vaccinated held hostage by those who weren’t, the deathbed pleadings of anti-vaxxers or never-got-around-to-its, the exasperation of increasingly fed-up U.S. residents who followed the recommendations but found hospital emergency rooms overflowing when they needed them for non-COVID threats.
"You had the cure and you wouldn't take it,” philosopher Howard Stern said last week.
The backlash is beginning. Yeah, that’s what we want to see in this country, more backlash.
Of course it goes beyond merely finding an enemy with a human face. You can complain all you want about the virus but you cannot scream into its face; that’s more easily accomplished when a pro- and an anti- meet in the street. Expect more of that, plenty more.
I am reminded of a conversation I had, years ago, with a friend objecting to motorcycle helmet laws. It remained his right to harm himself on the road if he chose to, he maintained. Maybe so, I countered, but when he gets himself killed, the cost of my motorcycle insurance goes up, services like police and hospitals get used, my next motorcycle comes with buzzers and whistles I never wanted but must nonetheless pay for, and in general, his freedom of self-inflicted risk is coming out of my wallet. He was unmoved, and so was I by his view.
Is it likely outside the law to give preferential hospital care to those arriving with non-COVID health issues, although Erie County demonstrated that it can divert pandemic cases to a separate hospital. Those of us who are, say, overweight, would not want our heart attacks treated in a secondary manner because of lifestyle decisions. Yet it is becoming an element of the national conversation about the crisis, and it could be a landmark issue in medical ethics in a generation or two.
I found a surprising little nugget in the COVID-19 research: despite lockdowns, abridged travel and employment opportunities, school closures and a general malaise as society figures it all out, suicide rates, which have risen by 35 percent in the United States between 1998 and 2018, declined in 2019 and 2020.
Based on provisional data and subject to interpretation because the pandemic continues full-blast, a report by the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics found that the country’s suicide rate decreased by 5.6% in 2020. Another study conducted in Massachusetts found no increase in the suicide rate during the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory of March to May 2020.
This sort of thing is not uncommon during wartime or after a natural disaster, as members of the public perceives itself to be involved in a group effort despite the increased level of stress. The “pulling together” phenomenon, it’s called, although I think part of it can be summed up in the joke about a cowboy who has had one catastrophe after another befall him.
“The only reason I’m hanging around,” he says in the punchline, “is to see what happens next.”
The aforementioned studies also found that COVID-19 survivors were more prone to suicidal thoughts, if not actions, which were attributed to “an increased risk of neurological disorders and psychiatric sequelae [conditions that are consequences of a previous disease or injury].”
So where are we: those who assured themselves of protection by accepting the vaccine remain in masks and worry in certain circumstances, and underwrite hospitals whose care could be denied them because of overbooking by those who declined the protection. State and local governments are lining up on one side or the other, and it should be noted that many of the states open for business at any cost are not only Republican-led by heavily dependent on tourism for income. Idaho, I’m not so sure.
Will there be rioting in the street over this? That’s doubtful: you don’t pick a fight with someone you suspect could infect you with something deadly. We’ll do this the way we normally do: simmer in our discontent, count the number of times CNN can throw “irresponsible” and “idiot” into a broadcast while describing the unvaccinated, and wonder when it will end.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
