The number still rises, slowly, but 1,060,000 Americans have died in the pandemic, which means that grieving time is running out for many people. Books about grief and bereavement seem to agree that it takes about a year or more to get over a loved one’s death, whatever the cause, after which the grieving friend or family member gets on with his or her life. Take your time, the advice says. Expect guilt, sadness, disorientation, the feeling that a percentage of one’s life and thoughts have been severed. Eventually you’ll go on, but it takes time.
I suspect that Goodwill Industries and similar service organizations have collected some big hauls lately from the families of those million-plus. If it has not yet happened to you, at some time in your life you will, or will be asked to, “help clean out a house,” and that’s when the decision making will be as scattershot as the emotions that grieving people feel when a loved one passes.
The clothes and the furniture are likely the easiest to go, but what was a souvenir of a great experience, or a crucial part of his or her happiness, becomes nothing more, to another’s eye, as a trinket destined for a landfill or that trash-burning place in Niagara Falls. The Covanta Niagara plant takes in bags of whatever municipal sanitation departments bring them; the morning’s orange rinds, the diapers, the stored but beloved artifacts of your grandmother’s life, all co-mingled until they reach the furnaces to make electricity.
Your grandfather probably graduated from something, somewhere, whether it was LaSalle High School or Harvard or a vocational training shop in some country in Europe no longer existent. He probably received a diploma; he was probably proud of it. Perhaps he hung it on a wall. Where is it now?
Scrapped, somewhere along the line, which is where the majority of your stuff is going after you’re gone. Some of it can be quickly sold for cash; some will take a specialist with a trained eye and a venal heart to appraise and monetize it. A lot of it will go to scrapheaps. All that great stuff, to most people the clutter that got you to today, means so much to you and so little to society after you can no longer protect and cherish it.
An aside: we have all seen the destruction caused by hurricanes and tornadoes, perhaps even lived through a few without watching them on television. Homes explode in the wind and turn into scattered debris. Possessions large and small are strewn throughout the neighborhood, so what happens to a guy’s stash of old Playboys and similar material? I have never heard any television reporter mention that a private collection of someone’s idea of erotica was found blocks away in a church parking lot, or similar incident. Of course, people tend not to put their names or addresses on such items, so it may not make for much or a story or local scandal.
Let’s get back to those folks two or more generations ago. They took trips in their cars. They went to Vegas, to Pennsylvania to visit relatives, and maybe they went back to visit the old country after they firmly installed themselves in their idea of the middle class. They took pictures of their relatives and of their cars, acquired souvenirs and other remembrances. Even if their stuff was relegated to the attic or the basement, they nonetheless were comforted by the idea that this evidence of their lives was present and available. Unless it was of museum quality, most of it becomes as gone as they become.
I find it easy to get sentimental over this sort of thing, in part because I am active in a local history museum. Sorting through the residue of history is an activity I find enjoyable and informative, but that is not, I know, a universal emotion. People donate things – apparently lace doilies were one once a thing, and so were televisions built into furniture the size of a living room couch – but boxes of day-to-day detritus often yield glimpses into how people lived.
Good grades on a 4th-graders report card. A Civil Defense helmet. A photo from an outdoor picnic of a local businessmen’s association, circa 1930, in which everyone was male, everyone in a shirt and tie.
The rest was presumably trashed, long ago.
It’s a common trope – Ecclesiastes 3 in the Bible, actually — that you started as dust and will return thusly. So will all, or most, of your stuff. Another common trope is encouragement to minimize the amount of stuff. One session of cleaning out the house and you’ll know why.
