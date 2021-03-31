ADAMCZYK: A great time for the watchful and the vigilant

Robert "Bob" Ciocco, 78 of Niagara Falls, New York, passed away on Thursday, March 25th, 2021 at Newfane Nursing Home. Born in Niagara Falls, New York on August 22nd 1942. He was the son of the late Frank Ciocco and Mildred (Bernas) Ciocco. He is survived by his wife, Dorianne (Landers) Cioc…