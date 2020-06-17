ADAMCZYK: A camera is always on me

Shifts in attitude often take about a generation. Mary Tyler Moore’s television show about a spunky, single professional woman goes on the air in 1970, there’s a sudden spike in the female workforce, and by about the 1990s it is assumed that women will be educated the same as men and trained for the same careers.
Perhaps less significantly, baseball’s designated hitter rule was adopted in 1973 and I have not heard anyone in this new century mention it, let alone criticize it.
We can argue that race relations in this country have a give-and-take aspect that transcends keeping time by generation, but I will note that my Boomer comrades were acknowledged for, among other things, at least an approval of the concept of racial equality. Every year since, the “young ones” are lauded for their inclusive and relatively mellow approach to, say, having a rainbow of friends – black, white, brown, Indian, Asian, Indian -- that should tamp down the fires of discrimination. I confess, though, that anytime I see a Confederate flag on display, the person under it, or the driver of the vehicle with the bumper on which it is depicted, is younger than I am.
One generation at a time. History notes that the first smartphone containing a camera was the Kyocera Visual Phone VP-210, released in May 1999. That’s 21 years ago. Yeah, that’s more or less a generation, learning its uses.
The comedian Jay Leno joked that he videotaped everything that happened in his life, for legal purposes, and I suspect many people keep fingers on triggers of their smartphones for essentially the same purpose. Just hit a few buttons and you are suddenly a historical resource, an eyewitness or perhaps a victim with unimpeachable evidence. I once took a cellphone photograph – a still photograph, not a movie – of a friend in an art gallery, then noticed all the ways that single photo could serve me if I chose to break into the place.
If television rots society, as I often heard a prior generation explain it, then here is how it has gone: everything requires authentication by video. You’ll “go to the tape” to guarantee that something remarkable in a football game you missed, but had it explained to you by a friend, actually occurred. You may want to marvel in its excellence, or demonstrate that your friend was not lying, but videotape will be adequate confirmation.
Crimes do not take place unless a security camera is watching. You were not at that party unless you can present some video. In a world in which everyone’s a film director, that box of faded old snapshots won’t cut it. This stuff has become so crucial to civilization that much of the Internet is built on it -- your kid hitting you in the crotch with a plastic baseball bat means nothing without video – and news departments of local television stations encourage viewers to submit “news stories” to broadcast.
There was a time when it was the television station’s job to report the news and not the other way around, but allow me to digress to a different tangent: there are now likely more cameras in use around the world than ever before. Security cameras, $800 Nikons, “range finders” built into weapons and telescopes, and of course smartphones. So where are all the UFOs?
A crime is committed. Police search for a perpetrator, the district attorney seeks motive, means and opportunity. Note how many steps are eliminated, or made easier, with hard evidence in the form of videotape.
A crime is committed, but in the absence of video, or the hitting of the erasure button, perhaps a crime has not been committed at all.
Videotape is not even tape! If you envision that ribbon of film in a cassette of your favorite 80s band, or a thicker ribbon passing from one spool to another on a reel-to-reel tape recorder, be aware that a smartphone’s ability to record history is contained in the phone’s RAM, or Random Access Memory, a tiny electronic part.
Certain things, you’ll never leave the house without. Your wallet. Maybe your car keys or ChapStick. Your mask. Your smartphone, in the event of an emergency.
An emergency like a crime, and your involvement in it. Learn to quickly turn the phone on, navigate the security code and surreptitiously hit the “camera” button. Now you’re the auteur, the master of perspective. If you’re not the star, you’re the star witness.
