ADAMCZYK: A boomer explains how boomers know nothing

I once met a young man who told me he earned a bachelor’s degree, a teaching certification and two master’s degrees, accruing all these credentials because each time he graduated from something, the United States was in a recession and he could not find work. He did not regard himself as some sort of jinx but did assume that his actions and those of the economy, at that time and into the future, would be trackable in tandem.
I wonder what happened to him. I know what happened with the economy.
You are reading the journalistic work of a boomer, born between 1946 and 1964, commenting on the fate of a millennial, born between 1981 and 1996, after the aforementioned boomer learned that millennials have seen the slowest economic growth since entering the workforce than any other cohort of population in U.S. history. Using a variety of statistical sources, the Washington Post recently determined that the group known as G.I., born between 1901 and 1924, did the best, lifetime, economically.
In April of this year, the U.S. economy included as many jobs as it had in November 1999. The May figures indicate that we are at the levels of December 2000. Thus have the millennials not gotten anywhere after 20 years of involvement in the job market. This is the largest generation, using the term economists use, ever to enter the workforce – yes, larger than the boomer group – and the one that lost jobs in the eras of 9/11, the recession that followed, the following Great Recession and whatever they’ll call the current situation.
And this is the bunch worried about student loans, while dealing with the most refined use of advertising yet to pitch non-needed products, and the highest of real estate prices for their first homes. It makes me wonder what I often wonder, an old guy looking at thirty- and forty-somethings: how do they believe anything they hear?
The millennials seem to be playing the game fair and square and not getting anywhere. Boomers were told that opportunities abounded, and they did, more or less. Millennials are evidently navigating a harsher environment, and still living “at home.” It suggests that what worked for one generation does not work for another, at least in part. Ergo, a parent’s advice or aspiration for his or her children has negligible value, so why should a millennial listen to it?
Why should a millennial listen to anything? Barraged by advertising, led down one-way streets by politicians, demographically crowded between elders who did relatively well and up-and-comers with technological superiority but an even more jaded outlook, and still saving up for that down payment on a house, I can comprehend why no one listens to boomers. The rules of the game, fluid at the best of times, have disappointment built into them.
“Thanks to the Great Recession [2007-2009], the average millennial lost about 13 percent of their earnings between 2005 and 2017, [analyst Kevin] Rinz found. That’s worse than Gen X’s 9 percent setback and almost double the 7 percent loss faced by baby boomers. By the end of the period, baby boomer earnings had recovered, even as millennials remained well below where they should have been.”
Needless to say, not every millennial has a small pile of college degrees acquired between moments of unemployment. The less educated are doing worse, economically.
Beyond the statistics, the implication is clear that some things never change, like inspirational speeches performed at graduation ceremonies. Others, including outlook, change radically, notably concepts of what life in this country is all about. The way Third World countries were aided to the point that they became competitors, society grinds along, grinding up some people and showing others the way to thrive.
And like those developing countries – “Third World” is such a boomer term – well, give people a change in perspective and suddenly they’re not interested in being poor and downtrodden forever. Except possibly for “Adapt or Die,” history offers little consolation or advice. What worked for me, circa the Seventies, is today as outmoded as the Studebaker. Generations are expected to pass on the torch, or the unemployment papers, to the next wave, just as millennials took them from Generation X [those born 1965 to 1980] and will hand it to the next group. My cohort of boomers already is comprised of museum pieces, we who listened to the oldies before they became oldies.
I have attended my share of graduations, as a graduate and as a guest. I have never been asked for Commencement Day advice, and that’s good. I would not know what to tell them. They probably would not heed my guidance anyway, and that would be to their credit.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
