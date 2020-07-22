ADAMCZYK: 2020* will require some explanation

The worst investment of 2020 was buying a yearly planner.
Good investments of 2020: Plexiglas, those kiddie wading pools you see for sale in drugstores to replace vacations, home kitchen tools. Bad investments: airlines, sports gambling websites and the lipstick business.
Unless the miseries and associated annoyances of the current pandemic barrel on through to 2021 and beyond, the current year will be one denoted by the asterisk, that mighty piece of punctuation used to denote a reference to an annotation. It looks like this: * , and it basically means that a comment is necessary in regard to whatever the asterisk finds itself attached.
It’s typically a warning that an explanatory footnote is ready to be read, and boy howdy, will 2020 require some explaining.
Consider that most distinctly statistics-obsessed sport, baseball, in which every action on the field is a stroke in someone’s favor and equally a stroke against another, and thus is quantifiable as hell. The 2020 baseball season of 162 games was expected to begin in late March this year, but reality intervened and its attenuated, 60-game schedule will start this week. Games will be conducted every day, players will be tested for coronavirus every second day and they may choose to stay home to avoid infection, although they are also avoiding a paycheck.
Basketball will advance straight to playoff rounds, after shelving its season in March. All games here forward will be played in one location, Orlando, and players will live “in a bubble” consisting of the basketball court, the hotel room and transportation in between. Hockey likewise has ended its season, with playoff rounds leading to the Stanley Cup in hub cities, and again, with ruthless attention paid to any diversion potentially infecting the teams’ personnel.
Thus will history riddle those sporting seasons with asterisks as though they are shot from a machine gun. A dearth of collective home runs because less than one-third of expected games were played? A batter with some extraordinary personal statistics because he was on, say, a 40-game hot streak? A favored hockey team flaming out early because certain players chose their health, and their families’ health, over a paycheck? Look for the asterisk, and the explanation.
Then factor in injuries caused by a lack of pre-season training routines, teams missing key personnel, a going-through-the-motions attitude and the numbing routine of games played before no fans in the stands – but pre-recorded cheering, piped into the stadium – and we’ll be spraying asterisks like making popcorn.
There is a reason they’re doing this. It largely concerns contracts between leagues, players, advertisers and broadcasters, amounting to big money. Despite the thought that went into all of this emergency schedule- and accommodations-making, be assured that a debased product will emerge, and if there’s an onset of COVID-19 cases among the players, several days into the schedule, the whole thing could collapse.
As a sports fan, I desperately miss the baseball season and notice that I miss those other seasons. As college football plans are announced, notably pointing out what’s not going to occur, the National Football League insists it will deliver what America longs for, on schedule. Their season, too, will likely be peppered with asterisks.
It goes beyond sports. Cuts to budgets of government agencies prior to the pandemic have caused incomplete statistical data at numerous offices. Those who analyze year-to-year trends regarding weather, farm production, prices, the condition of soon-to-be extinct wildlife and similar matters have less to go on, and the short-staffing caused by the virus has not helped things. They’ll read table after table of what’s going on in this country, with asterisks for 2020 leading to a comment about incomplete data, no guarantee of the veracity of the information and in general, a hole in the chart. Something like those ancient maps with “Here be dragons” scribbled in certain seas.
If you follow baseball you often hear about “continuity” as one its crucial elements. So it is with many things, we learn every day: the stability of school, of work, of regular hair maintenance appointments. We adapt, perhaps to the point that our most current practices are revolutionary – if a business can be run with personnel working from home, is such a large and expensive office necessary? -- but that will be more evident when or if this disruption passes.
All you need to do in 2020 is survive it. Live through it, don’t starve while livening through it, and start over at the other end. Whatever happens this year doesn’t count, except for the November election. 2020 has an asterisk after it.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
