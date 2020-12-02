ADAMCZYK: 2020? I demand a do-over

Maybe it’s the stirrings of the Biden regime that are brightening my heart a little, or at least the turn-the-page impact of it. Perhaps it’s the mixing of the mainstream media’s recent stories of virus tragedy and virus vaccine hope, or maybe I’m still digesting Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving leftovers.
Nah, it’s because I declared a do-over of 2020.
The number of people who tell me they cannot wait for this year to end astounds me. Will 2021 be any better? Couldn’t be any worse, they tell me.
If the city of Tokyo can simply move its planned Summer Olympics by a year, I can attach the December calendar to the new year. There, it’s done. Happy New Year, a year with a Christmas at either end.
Do you require resolutions to start the new year, regardless of whether they are heeded? I declare 2021 to be the year of accomplishment of some of that stuff I neglected, or was barred from, doing in 2020, starting in December.
It will take a little thinking, a little scheming. How did we stay in shape before gyms were available to us? How do some people handle grocery shopping, say, every three weeks, instead of my usual three times per week, once for a serious assault on the supermarket and two more times to get what was neglected? Can I watch a broadcast baseball game and not concern myself about the year it was played?
Personally, a lot was ignored, abandoned or forgotten in 2020, and some of it was due to the fatigue of the news cycle. After a day of learning what Trump said and what the virus did, there was little impetus to, say, clean the basement or grow a garden or practice that forlorn musical instrument in the corner of the cluttered office. People get tired.
I place a lot of credence in the calendar, notably that large one on the wall reading “2021” and awash in squares empty but ready for action. My 2020 calendar, now down to a single page, currently offers merely notices of deadlines and doctor’s appointments.
“Rise up,” Bruce Springsteen implored in “My City’s in Ruins,” a requiem about Sept. 11, 2001. The year about to expire sometimes feels like a slow-motion version of that day, except that some of us are too tired for rage. Okay, Bruce, you’ve never steered me wrong in the past, and your 1978 concert at Shea’s Buffalo theater was a memory for a lifetime; I am ready to rise up.
The print media conspicuously headquartered in New York City has put a lot of emphasis on depression caused by the virus and the top of the federal government. That city apparently has a concentration of people too weary to get out of bed, too worn out by daily events, still stunned by the election results of 2016.
I try to keep my mouth shut about it – people are dying, frontline workers are overwhelmed by up-close-and-personal horrors that never slow, educating one’s children has become a household task, households in general are breaking under the strain of incomes lost – because my only crucial actions involve writing and staying healthy. And bathing and changing my clothes once in a while. My beloved musical concerts are now live-streamed, my friends retain only telephone contact. I am not in jail or hospitalized or dead or under particular duress, but so much seems missing.
Okay, let’s start over. This society offers numerous ways an individual can drop elements of his or her life and assume new ones. It practically demands it. Let’s take a shot at all that was planned but not achieved. Those things were valid in 2020 and likely have not lost their sparkle.
Let’s take a shot at it with a sober look at what slowed us down, in addition to whatever optimism we can muster. I am old enough to know that Gen. William Westmoreland, commander of U. S. forces in Vietnam, said in 1967 that the enemy’s forces were spent and that he could see “light at the end of the tunnel,” and eight wretched years later the war concluded. Optimism can be a scarce commodity.
Personally, I am not convinced 2021 will be any better than 2020, and I suspect I’ll be wearing this dammed paper mask for a long time. I will, however, cling to any hope I can find, and right now that’s a calendar for December with a lot of promise on it, and under it.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
