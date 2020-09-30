ADAMCYK: Is 2020 a blip in time, or the start of something bigger?

I am a big fan of calendars. Large, wall-mounted calendars. The way some people revel in the fragrance of a newly-opened wine bottle or coffee can, the look of a freshly turned-over month implies possibilities galore for me, and if those possibilities do not pan out, there’s always next month and another ceremonial flip of the page.
I recently bought a 2021 wall calendar, and one of those one-day-at-a-time paper stacks you see on office walls in old movies. “To-Day Is,” it reads, beneath which is about two inches of paper, each thin sheet prominently showing the date, sitting atop a pile of tomorrows. Rip one off every day, and suddenly it’s the next day.
So it’s still September and I am prepared for 2021. That is how desperately I want this year to end.
You know the reasons that 2020 seems slowed to a crawl. I need not list them, and your glasses are probably fogged up from breathing through your mask anyway, but allow me to list a few headlines from the first week of the year. These are from the New York Times:
“Protesters Attack U.S. Embassy in Iraq, Chanting ‘Death to America”
“Apocalyptic Scenes in Australia as Fires Turn Skies Blood Red”
“Impeachment Trial Looming, Chief Justice Reflects on Judicial Independence”
“Only You Can Prevent Dystopia”
This is what bothered us at the start of 2020. My, how the bothersome can add up.
This year, sweatpants have seen increased utility, at the expense of wristwatches. There just are not as many deadlines and appointments as in the past. The signposts of time, like calendars, are scrambled. The Kentucky Derby was run in September, the Stanley Cup is conducted in October; these are generally springtime events. Each milestone holiday, those warm-weather ways to keep time, was subdued, almost like it’s not even a holiday. Parades and gatherings are scratched and if you’re out of work, you’re out of work every day. Football games get played, but without those Sunday traditions, trappings and debauchery many people have come to appreciate and expect.
Back-to-school? Forget about the rituals of clothes and backpacks and Texas Instruments TI-80 graphing calculators and prepare for a maelstrom of bureaucracy, home learning and a new form of the chaos we have already come to assume.
There is an element of life that knows not of human travail and anxiety, except when it chooses to bit mankind on the butt. It is as constant as the turning of the seasons because it’s the seasons. I am not rural, nor am I a fan of walks in the woods, or similar communal activities with nature, but there are trees where I live and work, and they’re now turning from green to those brilliant, fiery colors suggesting their doom.
Wait a minute. It’s autumn already? Where was I for the end of winter, and then spring and then summer?
Right, trapped in panic mode over one thing or another.
I am not alone. A quick survey, done while driving down a few suburban streets, indicates that some homeowners never exchanged storm windows for screen windows this year. Some typically attractive flower beds went fallow and lawn care, depending on the residence, was either scrupulously improved or left to wildness.
A regular Sherlock Holmes, I am. These are clues of some irregularity in available time, interest, income or any number of examples of the uneven nature of 2020.
Why do I assume that a turnover of calendars will change things? We, and whoever wins the upcoming election, will still deal with a nation of divided politics, a raging pandemic, accelerated climate change and an economic crisis, not to exclude the proliferation of music-oriented game shows on television and the continuance of the designated hitter rule.
Hope for the future is eternal, as eternal as the past. The Jews celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the new year, with festivities, and 10 days later they ponder the past on Yom Kippur with a focus on atonement. You might walk through your house and recall all that occurred in those rooms under your watch, before someone’s growing up and someone else’s death. That is how I view my calendars, each a fountain of blank spaces, opportunity and optimism, sitting on the precise spot where all those prior plans – successes, disappoints and bland items to simply get over with — were listed.
2020 will go down in history as the year a lot of things went down in history. Come on, New Year’s Eve.
