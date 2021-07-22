ABBONDANZA: Technology and the American Rescue Plan

Imagine a future where we live in a city that has embraced technology to connect departments to each other and to the public. A future in which we can use technology to monitor our assets, services, and resources, and develop efficiencies where before there were none. For example, a system where an artificial intelligence works to define a snowplow route in order to minimize the time it takes to clear the roads and maximize the use of limited amounts of road salt, or, even more fantastical, pay and track all your municipal bills online. This is not science fiction but is technology already in operation in places around this country and the world.
Lately, there has been a lot of talk from city officials about the American Rescue Plan funds our city will be allocated. The rules for how the money can be spent by a municipality are strict, but one of the areas covered is modernizing technology infrastructure. The mayor and some council people have mentioned their desire to use a portion of the money for just that.
In some cases, the technology that is currently in use at City Hall dates back decades and is not capable of organizing, tracking, and connecting files, people and departments. City Hall is still using manila inter-office envelopes to courier papers to and from departments, while stacks of paper records build up in filing cabinets and banker boxes. With the globally accepted use of computers and phones, we have become accustomed to doing business online with banks and other businesses, why not our city? As for the online presence we do have, such as our online “Action Line” tracking system, we are woefully behind. If you have ever used the highly inefficient “Action Line”, you know first-hand that once you click “submit” your request will never be answered.
When I recently needed a permit for a new fence, I had to print and then fill out a paper form, scan it and send it to the city via email for the department to charge my credit card. That lack of capability is very worrisome, as it is not only highly inefficient, costing time and money, it also breaks numerous PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards) compliance rules which could result in the city being denied the ability to continue to take credit cards for any type of payment.
The data systems that run a city can be vastly complicated and often quite expensive. As we wind our way through the intricate process of bringing our city’s Information Technology (IT) up to date, we cannot expect our leaders, who have no experience or knowledge regarding technology, to make informed choices on technology infrastructure that will be around for many years into the future. The city will be ripe for the picking by tech companies looking to make quick windfalls off this federal rescue money by selling products and services to municipalities who don’t understand what they need or how it all works. I am told this very scenario occurred decades ago with the roll-out of the system we have in place now.
We need knowledgeable IT professionals that understand these systems and how to build and maintain them advising the process, and we need at least one or two leaders who understand technology to help act as the bridge between IT professionals, tech companies and the administration.
If used wisely, the American Rescue Plan money can help our city become smarter by embracing technology and getting ourselves into the 21st century, but to do that, we need people with experience and know-how, such as myself, who understand how these systems all fit together. I have an extensive background in the Information Technology field and if elected will help guide the city in developing plans for improving the IT infrastructure.
Recently, there was a forum with the public to discuss the use of this money. The forum was called by NOAH, and under that pressure, the administration came out to Harry Abate School to meet. Two more forums will be held in other spots of the city in the upcoming months so look for the info on that.
The guidelines for the ARP money are complicated and currently fluid, and most residents have not read them when they come to share their ideas in a forum.
While these ideas offered by the residents are valuable, they may not be part of the ways allowable under the Plan. It is still early in the process for determining how ARP dollars will be spent. City Hall should engage the public by creating a checklist for citizens that defines in what areas the money is permitted to be spent; solicit ideas for those areas and ask citizens what they feel are their top priorities.
James Abbondanza is a candidate for Niagara Falls City Council.
