BUFFALO – Victor Olofsson understands why it’s easy to focus on the negative.
As the Sabres played their most important games since his arrival four years ago, the winger sat out five straight contests as a healthy scratch. A victim of inconsistency and poor defensive play, he was a spectator during their playoff push.
“I’m still proud of myself what I’ve been doing and accomplished this year,” Olofsson said Sunday as the Sabres held end-of-season meetings in KeyBank Center.
Olofsson, 27, just experienced an odd season. In registering a career-high 28 goals, he proved he’s more than just a one-dimensional power-play presence, scoring 21 times at even strength. That’s two more than he had in the previous two seasons combined.
Still, the Swede endured long goal droughts and compiled an awful minus-23 rating, the worst number among the team’s forwards.
Olofsson knows in order to morph into a complete, steady player, he must showcase more tenacity.
“We talked a little bit with the coaches right now and I felt probably get maybe my compete level up a little bit through every game,” he said. “I feel like sometimes it’s really good and sometimes I have a small dip. Just to be more consistent, but I felt like I still did a lot of good things this year.”
Early in his career, Olofsson mostly utilized his lethal shot to score power-play goals from the circle. Over his first three seasons, he scored just 15 of his 35 goals (43 percent) at even strength.
But over the last two years, he has evolved into a much better five-on-five presence, registering 34 of his 48 goals (71 percent) at even strength.
“I’m happy with the way I was able to perform scoring at five-on-five,” Olofsson said of his season.
Like a lot of scorers, Olofsson is streaky. After recording eight goals over a nine-game stretch in January, he went 15 contests without scoring while compiling a minus-16 rating.
Olofsson has said he has learned he can’t score his way out of slumps.
“I would definitely say that that’s part of it,” he said. “Sometimes that can affect the rest of your game and things I’ve been doing well probably don’t do as well when I’m just thinking about scoring.”
On March 11, the Sabres scratched him for the first of two games. When he returned six days later, he scored twice.
He did not score in the next seven games before the Sabres scratched him again. After they were eliminated from playoff contention, he returned for the final two contests.
“I was obviously disappointed not being in the lineup,” Olofsson said. “I mean, it was the most important stretch of the season and I didn’t play, so it was frustrating.”
So, will Olofsson be back next season? He has one year and $4.75 million left on his contract. Despite his flaws, for a player capable of scoring 30 goals, that’s relatively cheap. If the Sabres want to trade him, he has value.
Olofsson said he had “a really good conversation” with the Sabres’ brass.
“Right now, I do have a year left on my contract, and I’m going into the summer, just gonna work really hard and come back as a better player,” he said. “That’s my mindset right now.”
•••
Sabres winger Alex Tuch is almost six years older than his brother, Luke, so they’ve never had an opportunity to play together on the same hockey team.
That, however, is about to change.
Tuch, 26, said Saturday that he and his brother will be representing Team USA at the World Championship in Latvia. The tournament opens May 12 in Finland and Latvia.
“I’m really proud to say this is the first time my brother and I are going to play on the same hockey team together,” Tuch said. “… We’re very close, but who knows if we’ll ever be able to do it again? So the opportunity presented itself and I had to jump at it, honestly.”
Tuch, who grew up in Baldwinsville, last represented Team USA at the 2015 World Junior Championship.
“To wear the USA logo is always something that’s been really special to me in the past,” he said.
Luke Tuch, who’s also a winger, compiled nine goals and 20 points in 40 games during junior season at Boston University.
Alex Tuch, meanwhile, enjoyed a career-best season, scoring 36 goals and 79 points in 74 games. He revealed Saturday that the lower-body injury he suffered Feb. 24 blocking a shot against the Florida Panthers was supposed to sideline him four to six weeks.
Tuch returned in just 16 days and missed eight games.
“I’m a faster healer, you could say,” he said.
Tuch scored two goals in his return March 13, helping the Sabres beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 in Toronto. But having come back so early, he mostly played on adrenaline. He scored just two goals over the next eight games.
After he had fully healed, he found a groove, registering four goals and 10 points in the final 10 games.
Tuch’s return boosted the Sabres, who stayed in playoff contention until Tuesday, the 80th game. They compiled a 2-5-1 record during his absence and a 10-5-2 mark with him down the stretch.
“Took a little bit of risk, but I thought the reward was a lot greater,” Tuch said of coming back so early. I just wanted to push and try to help our team as much as possible in our run to the playoffs, because I thought we were still in a position where we could make some waves. So that was something I tried to come back from as quickly as possible.”
In other World Championship news, Sabres goalie Devon Levi and winger Jack Quinn, two rookies, said they’ll be representing Team Canada. Rookie winger JJ Peterka said he’ll be playing for Team Germany.
Meanwhile, rookie defenseman Owen Power and winger Jeff Skinner are considering offers to play for Canada. Center Dylan Cozens turned an invitation down so he can recover from the season and spend time with his family.
Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who battled injuries late in the season, said he wants to spend the time recovering and preparing for next season. He represented Team Sweden last year.
Winger Zemgus Girgensons, who’s Latvian, said some bumps and bruises will prevent him from playing.
“I definitely would love to play at home, but health is a priority,” he said.
