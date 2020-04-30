Olcott deals with extended shutdown

The sidewalks of businesses overlooking Lake Ontario were largely empty this past Saturday. Signs above the doors of bars and restaurants proclaimed “Take-Out Only” and while the view is still beautiful, the town stands vacant for all but a few masked visitors.
The shutdown, and now its extension to May 15, has hit local stores and shops in different ways. Promises of aid for small businesses seem distant and as empty as the barstools in local pubs; plus the idea of holding down an employed workforce is just a bad joke – but some owners have tried to thrive in what is COVID-19 inspired desert.
“We’re absolutely going to try, we’re absolutely going to do everything we can to secure low-interest loans, grants, advances, anything that’s available,” said owner of Covey’s Cove in Olcott, Mike Rann in regard to the $300 million aid package being looked over by Congress this week. “We do need it. We’re operating, but not good enough to be sustainable. Those influxes of cash are what’s going to make it possible for us to weather the full storm.”
The PAUSE New York shut down already has it’s own surprises, said Rann, some bad, some good, and some painfully obvious.
“Take out cocktails. People love getting a quart of marguerita. People love getting a quart of mojito,” Rann said. “That’s been a game changer, being able to sell cocktails to go.”
However, Rann said, the business is down more than 50% and that means less hours open, and less people.
“I plan to hire back everybody that was laid-off,” he said. “I firmly expect everything to get back to normal, it’s just a matter of when it’s going to get back to normal.”
Jessica Malloy and Christine Kelermen own an art shop and studio called “Imagine That”, also in Olcott, and have a different kind of story. They’’ve been forced to reimagined the entire business from a gallery of local artists, supply stop and space for lessons, into an online virtual store where they are filling orders for delivery and shipping, as well as, showing off their wares online on social media sites like Facebook.
“Honestly, we have been very, very blessed to have a lot of customer support. It (the store) is helping people with their homeschooling art, and they’re still continuing to purchase items,” said Malloy, “It didn’t really freak me out when it (the shutdown) got extended, because we’ve had consistent support. At this point we haven’t had anything to worry about.”
Malloy also said, she doesn’t expect a normal like the one we knew will ever happen again. People, she said, will still be scared and will not want to come out, but also wil continue to shop remotely. She said, she’s been working a lot more with pick-ups and deliveries happening all week instead of just the weekends. While she misses seeing her customers, both her and Kerlemen have young children and are wary of re-opening back to their old hours until the COVID-19 virus is stamped out. For now it seems to be working.
“We did not apply for anything, we didn’t even get to a point where we got the application in and now everything is saying all the money’s gone already,” she said, and noted she isn’t employing anyone, so may not qualify. “We’re just hoping we continue to get the support (from customers).”
“I just hope everybody does the right thing for the greater good,” Rann concluded on a Tuesday afternoon phone interview. “I just want to make sure every body stays safe, and everybody does what they can to help their community.”
