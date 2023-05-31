The Niagara County History Center is looking to breathe new life into local historical figures from centuries past at Lockport area cemeteries.
The Step Back in Time players have told the stories of notable historical figures from Lockport for more than 25 years, co-founder Lois Begley said.
The events will provide people with the chance to interact with characters portraying these historical figures that are buried in Lockport cemeteries.
Two tours will be given at Cold Springs Cemetery, 4849 Cold Springs Road on June 18 and Sept. 16. There will be one tour at Glenwood Cemetery, 325 Glenwood Ave., on Aug. 20.
The tours and its characters offer the audience a theatrical and interactive way to learn about local historical figures, actor Geoff Koplas explained.
“Being able to portray a character in something like this, you get to see the reactions of the people that you’re speaking with,” he said
Most of the historical figures rose to prominence in the mid-late 19th centuries and contributed to the societal fabric in Lockport in several ways ranging from construction of the Erie Canal, civil rights and vaudeville comedy.
Some of the characters Koplas will portray this year are William Kenan, Charlie Case and James Schuler.
Kenan, the namesake of the Kenan Center in Lockport and is buried at Glenwood Cemetery, wore several hats as a chemist, businessman, philanthropist and was a founder of Randleigh Farm, he said.
Case, buried at Cold Springs Cemetery, was a comedian and musician. A Lockport native, he became a notable vaudeville performer who would travel to several major cities including Chicago and New York City.
Schuler, also buried at Cold Springs, was a quarryman who played an important role in the construction and development of the Erie Canal.
Other notable figures that will be portrayed on these tours include Eliza Mossell, Isabella Sutherland and Birdsall Holly.
Eliza Mossell (portrayed by Brenda Reaves) was the wife of African American businessman Aaron Mossell. She details the history of the Mossell family and her husband who advocated for the integration of Lockport schools in the late 1800s, Reaves said. The Mossell’s are buried in Cold Springs Cemetery.
Isabella Sutherland (portrayed by Marsha Zimmer) was one of the seven Sutherland Sisters, a singing group from nearby Cambria who had distinguishably long hair. They toured around the country in the late 1800s and were featured as a sideshow at Barnum and Bailey’s circus, Zimmer said. Sutherland is buried in Cold Springs Cemetery.
Lois Begley’s husband, Charlie, portrays several different characters in both cemeteries.
One such figure he portrays is inventor Birdsall Holly. He perfected the fire hydrant and pumped water underground to fight fires. Holly also designed one of the first boiler systems that utilized steam to provide heat in homes, Begley said.
Lois and Charlie Begley said the event is a good way for both locals and tourists to learn about the valuable history and people of Lockport.
All tours start at 1 p.m. and cost $10. Reservations and walk-ins are welcome.
For more information and to reserve a spot on the tour, call the Niagara History Center at 716-434-7433.
