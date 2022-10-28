Today's games

FOOTBALL

Section VI Class D Quarterfinals

5-Wilson at 4-CSP, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section VI Class A Championship (at W. Sen. East)

4-Grand Island at 2-Nia. Wheatfield, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section VI Championships (at Sweet Home)

A — 2-Nia. Wheatfield at 1-Will. East, 2 p.m.

B1 — 2-Lew-Port at 1-City Honors, 4 p.m.

Section VI Championships (at Dunkirk)

C — 3-Frewsburg at 1-Wilson, 11 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

NFL Championships (at Lew-Port)

Boys, 1 p.m.

Girls, 1:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Section VI Class Championships, 10 a.m.

Class A at Sweet Home

Class B at Maryvale

Class C at Olean

