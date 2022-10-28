Today's games
FOOTBALL
Section VI Class D Quarterfinals
5-Wilson at 4-CSP, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section VI Class A Championship (at W. Sen. East)
4-Grand Island at 2-Nia. Wheatfield, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section VI Championships (at Sweet Home)
A — 2-Nia. Wheatfield at 1-Will. East, 2 p.m.
B1 — 2-Lew-Port at 1-City Honors, 4 p.m.
Section VI Championships (at Dunkirk)
C — 3-Frewsburg at 1-Wilson, 11 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
NFL Championships (at Lew-Port)
Boys, 1 p.m.
Girls, 1:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Section VI Class Championships, 10 a.m.
Class A at Sweet Home
Class B at Maryvale
Class C at Olean
