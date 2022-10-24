Today's games

BOYS SOCCER

Section VI Class AA Semifinals (at. W. Sen. East)

3-Will North at 2-Lancaster, 5 p.m.

4-Lockport at 1-Clarence, 7:30 p.m.

Section VI Class A Semifinals (at W. Sen. West)

3-Will East at 2-Nia. Wheatfield, 5 p.m.

4-Grand Island at 1-Will South, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section VI Class B1 Semifinals (at N. Tonawanda)

3-Pioneer at 2-Lew-Port, 5:30 p.m.

5-East Aurora at 1-City Honors, 7:30 p.m.

Section VI Class C Semifinals (at Dunkirk)

3-Frewsburg at 2-Portville, 5 p.m.

4-Chau. Like at 1-Wilson, 7 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lockport at Niagara Falls, 6 p.m.

Nia. Wheatfield at Kenmore, 6 p.m.

Grand Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Section VI Class A Pre-quarterfinals (6 p.m. at high seed)

10-Starpoint at 7-N. Tonawanda

9-Hamburg at 8-Ken West

13-Amherst at 4-Will South

12-W. Sen. West at 5-Hutch Tech

11-Ken Eat at 6-Will East

Section VI Class C1 Pre-quarterfinals (6 p.m. at high seed)

9-Medina at 8-Health Sciences

10-Fredonia at 7-Cleve Hill

Section VI Class C2 Pre-quarterfinals (6 p.m. at high seed)

9-JFK at 8-Wilson

10-Salamanca at 7-Silver Creek

Wednesday's games

BOYS SOCCER

Section VI Class C Semifinals (at W. Sen. East)

3-Wilson at 2-Portville, 5 p.m.

4-Westfield-Brocton at 1-Holland/Frank/WV, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section VI Class B2 Semifinals (at Sweet Home)

7-Akron at 3-Fredonia, 5:30 p.m.

5-All.-Limestone at 2-Roy-Hart, 7:30 p.m.

