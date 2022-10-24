Today's games
BOYS SOCCER
Section VI Class AA Semifinals (at. W. Sen. East)
3-Will North at 2-Lancaster, 5 p.m.
4-Lockport at 1-Clarence, 7:30 p.m.
Section VI Class A Semifinals (at W. Sen. West)
3-Will East at 2-Nia. Wheatfield, 5 p.m.
4-Grand Island at 1-Will South, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section VI Class B1 Semifinals (at N. Tonawanda)
3-Pioneer at 2-Lew-Port, 5:30 p.m.
5-East Aurora at 1-City Honors, 7:30 p.m.
Section VI Class C Semifinals (at Dunkirk)
3-Frewsburg at 2-Portville, 5 p.m.
4-Chau. Like at 1-Wilson, 7 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lockport at Niagara Falls, 6 p.m.
Nia. Wheatfield at Kenmore, 6 p.m.
Grand Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section VI Class A Pre-quarterfinals (6 p.m. at high seed)
10-Starpoint at 7-N. Tonawanda
9-Hamburg at 8-Ken West
13-Amherst at 4-Will South
12-W. Sen. West at 5-Hutch Tech
11-Ken Eat at 6-Will East
Section VI Class C1 Pre-quarterfinals (6 p.m. at high seed)
9-Medina at 8-Health Sciences
10-Fredonia at 7-Cleve Hill
Section VI Class C2 Pre-quarterfinals (6 p.m. at high seed)
9-JFK at 8-Wilson
10-Salamanca at 7-Silver Creek
Wednesday's games
BOYS SOCCER
Section VI Class C Semifinals (at W. Sen. East)
3-Wilson at 2-Portville, 5 p.m.
4-Westfield-Brocton at 1-Holland/Frank/WV, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section VI Class B2 Semifinals (at Sweet Home)
7-Akron at 3-Fredonia, 5:30 p.m.
5-All.-Limestone at 2-Roy-Hart, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.