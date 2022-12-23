Philip J. Leo
Matthew Loscalzo
Celestine M. Serianni
Windy. Snow and blizzard conditions this evening will taper to snow showers late. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Windy. Snow and blizzard conditions this evening will taper to snow showers late. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 6:36 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.