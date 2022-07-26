The New York Power Authority is moving closer to having a new top executive.
The authority's board of trustees and members of the New York State Canal Corp. Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to appoint Justin E. Driscoll as the president and CEO of both public agencies. Driscoll's official appointment is contingent upon confirmation by the New York State Senate.
Driscoll, who previously served as the power authority's chief legal officer, was recommended for the job last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul. If confirmed, he would step into the top job at the authority as interim president and CEO, replacing Gil Quiniones who resigned from the post last October.
Driscoll's appointment follows a nine-month national search to find a replacement for Quiniones.
“Justin has shown in his interim role how well he can serve the people of New York State and it’s clear that he’s the best person for the job,” said John Koelmel, chairperson of the power authority board.
Before joining NYPA, Driscoll worked as a private attorney, representing clients that included Fortune 500 companies, governmental entities, and energy companies, in complex commercial litigation and regulatory matters.
Driscoll serves on several boards including the Alliance to Save Energy, New York City's Urban Green Council, the Large Public Power Council, and the World Resources Institute's Global Energy Advisory Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.