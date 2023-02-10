Emily Zander surpassed 1,000 career points in North Tonawanda’s 48-37 win over Lockport on Friday.
The senior forward entered the game six points shy of the mark and earned the milestone with a basket in the second quarter. She scored 10 points for the game.
Zander joins Lewiston-Porter standout Sophie Auer as the second active girls basketball player in Niagara County to score 1,000 points in a career and she is the fifth active player in the county to score 1,000 points, joining Lew-Port’s Jalen Duff (who has more than 2,000) and Bobby Beilein and Niagara Wheatfield’s Xander Fletcher.
She ranks third in the Niagara Frontier League with 18.9 points per game this season. North Tonawanda improved to 10-6.
