North Tonawanda’s Landon Mersdorf went 4-0 to win the prestigious Ohio Tournament of Champions.
Mersdorf won the 80-pound midget division against a national field. He opened the tournament with a pin, then won his next two matches without surrendering a point.
In the tournament final, Mersdorf avenged a 1-0 overtime loss from the state tournament to Irving’s Alexander Williams by winning a 6-2 decision for the win.
Past champions from the Ohio Tournament champions include Rochester native and four-time NCAA champion Yanni Diakomihalis and world champion Kyle Dake.
Hyde Park Men’s Golf League
Team Joe Vitello defeated Team Gregg O’Callaghan 41-22 in a Ryder Cup-style tournament. Vitello’s team was led by Al Fabrizio, Greg Loomis and Dave Reynolds, whol all collected six points. Other members of the team included Drew Wager, Jim Ciurczak, James Perry, Mike Spanbauer, Ricky Williams, Dave Cuddy, Mike Jacobs, Tom Ryan, Phil Holoday, Vitello and Brian Renaud.
