Today's games

FOOTBALL

Section VI Semifinals (at high seed)

Class C

3-Salamanca at 2-Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Class B Far West Regional (at Spencerport)

VI-Lew-Port at V-Bishop Kearney/Livonia, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class B Far West Regionals (at Nia. Wheatfield)

V-Bath-Haverling at VI-Lew-Port, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Section VI Division 2A, 2B Semifinals (at high seed)

4-Starpoint at 1-Grand Island, 1 p.m.

7-Nia. Wheatfield at 3-Will East, 1 p.m.

