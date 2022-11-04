Today's games
FOOTBALL
Section VI Semifinals (at high seed)
Class C
3-Salamanca at 2-Lackawanna, 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Class B Far West Regional (at Spencerport)
VI-Lew-Port at V-Bishop Kearney/Livonia, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class B Far West Regionals (at Nia. Wheatfield)
V-Bath-Haverling at VI-Lew-Port, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Section VI Division 2A, 2B Semifinals (at high seed)
4-Starpoint at 1-Grand Island, 1 p.m.
7-Nia. Wheatfield at 3-Will East, 1 p.m.
