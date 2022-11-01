Today's games

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Section VI Quarterfinals (at high seed), 6 p.m.

Division 1

8-Niagara Falls at 1-Orchard Park

5-Frontier at 4-Clarence

7-Will North at 2-Lockport

6-Kenmore at 3-Lancaster

Division 2A

9-W. Sen. West at 1-Grand Island

5-Sweet Home at 4-Starpoint

7-Nia. Wheatfield at 2-Hutch Tech

6-N. Tonawanda at 3-Will East

FIELD HOCKEY

Section VI Class C Championships (at W. Sen. West)

2-Barker at 1-Akron, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

FOOTBALL

Section VI Funke Consolation Championships (at high seed)

Class A

3-Starpoint at 1-Amherst, 6 p.m.

Class B

3-Lake Shore at 1-Lew-Port, 6 p.m.

