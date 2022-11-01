Today's games
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Section VI Quarterfinals (at high seed), 6 p.m.
Division 1
8-Niagara Falls at 1-Orchard Park
5-Frontier at 4-Clarence
7-Will North at 2-Lockport
6-Kenmore at 3-Lancaster
Division 2A
9-W. Sen. West at 1-Grand Island
5-Sweet Home at 4-Starpoint
7-Nia. Wheatfield at 2-Hutch Tech
6-N. Tonawanda at 3-Will East
FIELD HOCKEY
Section VI Class C Championships (at W. Sen. West)
2-Barker at 1-Akron, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
FOOTBALL
Section VI Funke Consolation Championships (at high seed)
Class A
3-Starpoint at 1-Amherst, 6 p.m.
Class B
3-Lake Shore at 1-Lew-Port, 6 p.m.
