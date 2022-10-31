Today's games
BOYS SOCCER
Section VI Class B Crossover (at W. Sen. East)
B2-Lafayette vs. B1-Lew-Port, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section VI Class B Crossover (at Sweet Home)
B2-Fredonia vs. B1-Lew-Port, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section VI Semifinals (at high seed), 6 p.m.
Class AA
3-Frontier at 2-Lockport
4-Clarence at 1-Lancaster
Class A
6-Will East at 2-Nia. Wheatfield
4-Will South at 1-Sweet Home
Class B-1
3-Lew-Port at 2-Lake Shore
4-Cheektowaga at 1-Iroquois
Class C-1
5-Newfane at 1-Eden
3-Southwestern at 2-Akron
Wednesday, Nov. 2
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Section VI Quarterfinals (at high seed), 6 p.m.
Division 1
8-Niagara Falls at 1-Orchard Park
5-Frontier at 4-Clarence
7-Will North at 2-Lockport
6-Kenmore at 3-Lancaster
Division 2A
9-W. Sen. West at 1-Grand Island
5-Sweet Home at 4-Starpoint
7-Nia. Wheatfield at 2-Hutch Tech
6-N. Tonawanda at 3-Will East
FIELD HOCKEY
Section VI Class C Championships (at W. Sen. West)
2-Barker at 1-Akron, 7 p.m.
