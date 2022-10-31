Today's games

BOYS SOCCER

Section VI Class B Crossover (at W. Sen. East)

B2-Lafayette vs. B1-Lew-Port, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section VI Class B Crossover (at Sweet Home)

B2-Fredonia vs. B1-Lew-Port, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Section VI Semifinals (at high seed), 6 p.m.

Class AA

3-Frontier at 2-Lockport

4-Clarence at 1-Lancaster

Class A

6-Will East at 2-Nia. Wheatfield

4-Will South at 1-Sweet Home

Class B-1

3-Lew-Port at 2-Lake Shore

4-Cheektowaga at 1-Iroquois

Class C-1

5-Newfane at 1-Eden

3-Southwestern at 2-Akron

Wednesday, Nov. 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Section VI Quarterfinals (at high seed), 6 p.m.

Division 1

8-Niagara Falls at 1-Orchard Park

5-Frontier at 4-Clarence

7-Will North at 2-Lockport

6-Kenmore at 3-Lancaster

Division 2A

9-W. Sen. West at 1-Grand Island

5-Sweet Home at 4-Starpoint

7-Nia. Wheatfield at 2-Hutch Tech

6-N. Tonawanda at 3-Will East

FIELD HOCKEY

Section VI Class C Championships (at W. Sen. West)

2-Barker at 1-Akron, 7 p.m.

