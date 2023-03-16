SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tosan Evbuomwan and Princeton used a late-game run to earn the school’s first NCAA Tournament win in 25 years, topping No. 2 seed Arizona 59-55.
The 15th-seeded Tigers scored the final nine points, holding the Pac-12 Tournament champion scoreless over the final 4 minutes, 43 seconds.
Evbuomwan scored 15 points in Princeton’s first tournament victory since beating UNLV in 1998 when current coach Mitch Henderson was a player for the Tigers. Henderson also played on the 1996 team that beat defending champion UCLA in the school’s final tournament under coach Pete Carril, who died in August.
Princeton advanced to play seventh-seeded Missouri in the second round of the South Region.
No. 13 Furman 68, No. 4 Virgina 67
ORLANDO, Fla. — JP Pegues made a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining, and No. 13 seed Furman completed a rally from a 12-point second-half deficit to hand fourth-seeded Virginia another first-round NCAA Tournament loss.
Making their first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 43 years, the Paladins advanced to the second round in the South Region, where they will play San Diego State on Saturday.
Kihei Clark threw a bad pass that Garrett Hien intercepted at midcourt with 7 seconds to go, setting up Pegues’ go-ahead basket.
Virginia was eliminated in the first round as the higher-seeded team for the third time in its past four NCAA tournaments.
No. 5 Duke 74, No. 12 Oral Roberts 51
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jeremy Roach scored a career-high 23 points, and No. 5 seed Duke beat Oral Roberts in the school’s first NCAA Tournament game since Jon Scheyer took over as Blue Devils coach.
Dariq Whitehead added 13 points for the Blue Devils. Scheyer helped Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski win two of five national titles as a former Duke player and assistant. He’s now trying to orchestrate some March Madness magic of his own.
In his first NCAA Tournament game as Krzyzewski’s replacement, Scheyer led Duke to a 10th consecutive win and a second-round matchup in the East Region against either fourth-seeded Tennessee or No. 13 seed Louisiana-Lafayette.
No. 9 Auburn 83, No. 8 Iowa 75
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Johni Broome had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, and No. 9 seed Auburn beat Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers appeared poised to pull away in front of a partisan orange-and-blue crowd, going up by 17 with a 13-2 run midway through the second half sparked by Tre Donaldson’s three 3-pointers off the bench.
Auburn had five players score in double figures. Wendell Green Jr. had 15 points, and Donaldson and KD Johnson each finished with 11. Allen Flanigan scored 10.
Payton Sandford scored 21 points for Iowa. Kris Murray had 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting and nine rebounds. Filip Rebraca scored 14 points.
No. 1 Alabama 96, No. 16 TAMU-CC 75
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama buried Texas A&M-Corpus Christi under an early 3-point onslaught, launching the NCAA Tournament’s top seed to a first-round romp, even with star freshman Brandon Miller going scoreless.
The Crimson Tide set aside the off-court distractions and buried 10 first-half 3s in a predictably easy win over the 16th-seeded Islanders at Legacy Arena, less than an hour from campus.
It didn’t matter that the All-American Miller sat out the final 14 minutes and missed all five field goal attempts. Alabama faces Maryland on Saturday in the second round of the South Region.
Nick Pringle, a junior college transfer who came in averaging 3 points per game, scored 17 and had a season-high 13 rebounds. Mark Sears made three 3s in a 58-second span of the first half and scored 15 points. Jahvon Quinerly scored 13 and Nimari Burnett had 11.
No. 1 Kansas 96, No. 16 Howard 68
DES MOINES, Iowa — Jalen Wilson had 20 points and seven rebounds for No. 1 seed and defending national champion Kansas in a victory over Howard.
The Jayhawks allowed absent and recovering coach Bill Self to rest easy during the West Region first round game.
Freshman Gradey Dick had 19 points and 11 rebounds in his first NCAA Tournament game with Self on the mend after a recent heart procedure. K.J. Adams Jr. scored 13 points and Dajuan Harris Jr. added 11 points for the Jayhawks.
They will play the Arkansas-Illinois winner in the second round. Shy Odom had 15 points for Howard.
No. 5 San Diego State 63, No. 12 Charleston 57
ORLANDO, Fla. — Matt Bradley scored 17 points, including two free throws in the final minute, and No. 5 seed San Diego State held on to beat 12th-seeded College of Charleston in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Aztecs won their first game in the Big Dance since 2015 and ended a four-game losing streak. The win snapped an 11-game skid for the Mountain West Conference. The Cougars lost for the first time in six weeks and have not won a tournament game since 1997.
San Diego State advanced to face 13th-seeded Furman in the South Region at the Amway Center on Saturday.
No. 7 Northwestern 75, No. 10 Boise State 67
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Boo Buie scored 22 points to lead Northwestern to a win in the school’s second appearance ever in the NCAA Tournament over Boise State.
The seventh-seeded Wildcats previously made it to the Big Dance in 2017, and just like that time, they made sure they wouldn’t be one-and-done.
Northwestern never trailed in a game that was close most of the way and advanced to play either UCLA or UNC Asheville in the second round of the West Region.
The 10th-seeded Broncos are still searching for their first tournament win, losing their opener for the ninth time in as many tries. Max Rice scored 17 points to lead Boise State and Naje Smith added 14.
No. 8 Arkansas 73, No. 9 Illinois 63
DES MOINES, Iowa — Arkansas survived some anxious moments in the second half against an Illinois team that wouldn’t go away and held on to beat the Illini in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Devo Davis and Ricky Council IV scored 16 points apiece to lead the eighth-seeded Razorbacks, who used relentless defense and rebounding to build big leads but couldn’t get comfortable until the final minute.
Arkansas moves to a second-round game Saturday against top-seeded Kansas in the South Region.
Terrence Shannon Jr. had 20 points for the Illini. They lost in the first round for the first time in five tournament appearances since 2011.
No. 7 Missouri 76, No. 10 Utah State 65
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Missouri used a second-half scoring spurt from Kobe Brown to win its first NCAA Tournament game in 13 years, beating Utah State.
Brown hit three 3-pointers in a span of just over three minutes to fuel a 13-2 run that turned a two-point deficit into a 62-53 lead. The seventh-seeded Tigers held on from there and ended a six-game tournament skid with their first win since beating Clemson in the first round in 2010.
The 10th-seeded Aggies have dropped their last 10 tournament games since beating Ohio State in the first round in 2001.
No. 2 Texas 81, No. 15 Colgate 61
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 23 points and No. 2 seed Texas shut down sharpshooting Colgate for a victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Rice made five of his seven 3-pointers in the first half, helping the Longhorns get off to a fast start. Marcus Carr finished with 17 points and Dylan Disu had 17 points and nine rebounds.
Texas shot 13 for 23 from 3-point range while advancing to a second-round matchup against the Penn State-Texas A&M winner on Saturday in the Midwest Region.
Keegan Records and Ryan Moffatt each scored 13 points for the 15th-seeded Raiders.
