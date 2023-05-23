Stretching more than 60 miles across the countryside of three counties, the now one dozen wineries that make up the Niagara Wine Trail have become known for producing world-class wines that can delight any palate.
Established in 2002, the trial is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a wide range of events designed to create “intimate, authentic and charming” experiences for both tourists and locals all along the trail. For its anniversary year, the wineries that make up the trail have adopted a new mission and vision that calls for them to “work together to enhance our unique wine region through an array of intimate, authentic and charming guest experiences and to promote and host engaging experiences that entice guests to become repeat visitors to our member wineries.”
“Our members are all happy to be in operation and have lifted any regulations brought on by the pandemic,” said Shane Gustafson, wine trail president and owner of A Gust of Sun Winery, in Ransomville. “We are excited to bring back many new and revived guest experiences throughout this year-long celebration.”
The trail begins in Niagara County and runs through Orleans and Monroe counties. Geographically situated between the Niagara Escarpment, the Niagara River and Lake Ontario, the wine region has a microclimate similar to that of Burgundy, France or the Alsace region of northeastern France, on the borders of Germany and Switzerland.
Located at Latitude 43 degrees north, the region has a cool climate and long days during the growing season. Winemakers say the longer the growing season, the better the fruit.
The wineries on the trail enjoy the second longest growing season for grapes in New York. That builds both aroma and taste and makes the wine trail suitable for producing a wide variety of different types and styles of wines.
“I’ve seen the evolution of the wine trial,” said Mike Schweitzer, the owner of Bella Rose Vineyard and Winery. “It started out with the Welch’s grapes (Concord and Niagara grapes that are the fruit used in the jams and jellies of the same name), which created the very sweet wines that a lot of the wineries do so well, but now we’re creating great Pinot Noirs and Cabernets. we create some very robust reds.”
The character of the local soils, the dolomitic limestone of the Escarpment and the gravel silts near the Lake Ontario shore are ideal for growing vinifera grapes. European vinifera wines, including Riesling, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Cabernet Franc, Vidal Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc, all thrive along the wine trail.
“We have the dolomite limestone, a river and a deep body of water, Lake Ontario,” Schweitzer said. And so that is essentially the same soil and geography as Burgundy.”
Schweitzer said the wine trial wineries worked hard during the COVID pandemic to “keep people engaged” by conducting online programs. But with all the wineries now re-opened, the 20th anniversary celebration will see a host of returning activities including live music and festival markets.
“There will be a ton of events and lots for people to do,” he said.
The anniversary will also see the edition of the trial’s 12th winery, Anthony Manor Winery and Farm, 3671 Human Road, Sanborn.
As it enters its next decade, the wineries on the trail say they will share a common purpose to continue to produce award winning wines. Trail wineries have already been recognized by prominent wine publications as producing the best Pinot Noir, Cabernet, Ice Wine and Syrah in New York.
Many of the wineries have also received top scores from wine critics and international wine competitions.
For more information or to purchase tickets to wine trail experiences, visit the newly-designed website www.NiagaraWineTrail.org. More information can also be found on the Niagara Wine Trail’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
