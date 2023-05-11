Niagara Wheatfield’s Evan Belter hit the century mark.
The senior recorded his 100th career goal in an 11-5 win over West Seneca West on Tuesday. Belter had four goals and an assist in the game. He has 32 goals and 11 assists on the season for the Falcons, who have a 9-4 record with two games left in the regular season.
The Division II Lake Erie College commit now has 100 goals and 45 assists in 42 games during his three-year varsity career.
