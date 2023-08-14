These days, the word “legend” is all too frequently tossed around in the world of sports. The dictionary defines legend as “a famous or important person who is known for doing something extremely well.”
Without a doubt, Bill Torrisi was a legend in his own time.
William “Wild Bill” Torrisi, of Pendleton, passed away at age 89 on Aug. 8. His racing career spanned 57 years, from racing jalopies at Buffalo’s Civic Stadium at age 17 to powerful dirt and asphalt Modifieds in 2009. And somewhere in between, he also competed against the likes of A.J. Foyt and Cale Yarborough. He raced at, and won at, Western New York, area tracks like Civic, Lancaster, Holland, Perry, Johnny’s (North Collins), Ransomville, in Ontario at Speedway Park (Hamilton), Cayuga (Nelles Corners, CNE Stadium (Toronto), and east to Utica-Rome and Oswego.
Bill earned the 1957 Civic Stadium championship and won the very last race held on the tight quarter-mile, in 1959, just before the track was torn up by the City fathers to accommodate the AAA Buffalo Bisons baseball team. His 25-lap record of 7 minutes, 29.8 seconds set on Sept. 19, 1959, will stand for all time.
Over the years, Bill competed successfully in B-modifieds, supermodifieds, dirt and asphalt modifieds, and late models. He was inducted into the Friends of Auto Club Racing (FOAR) Score Fan Club Hall of Fame in 2000.
Bill also was a dedicated member of the community. He was a member of the Wendelville Fire Company for 52 years, and officiated youth ice hockey games.
Bill is survived by son Joseph, stepdaughter Barbara, stepson Ronald and sister Jeanne. He was preceded in death by beloved wife Marlene “Penny” Torrisi, father Cirino Torrisi, mother Lydia, brother Salvator, and sister Olga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.