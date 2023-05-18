Niagara County on Thursday joined other upstate counties that have taken similar action by issuing a state of emergency barring local hotel and motel owners from accepting asylum seekers from New York City.
In a press release issued by county public information officer Kevin Schuler, several county officials, including legislature Majority Leader Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, and Niagara County Social Services Commissioner Meghan Lutz, suggested Niagara County lacks the resources and accommodations to accept immigrants from New York City.
Niagara County officials indicated that they have been "warned" that officials from the state and New York City are currently exploring housing options for migrants in upstate shelters and hotels, including those in Niagara County.
“We are not without compassion, but we simply lack the resources to do it," Bradt said.
Lutz said the county is "having a difficult time" finding housing for the local homeless populations and shelters and other residential settings are nearly at capacity as it is.
“I simply cannot fathom how we could possibly address a large influx of individuals in need of shelter when we know for a fact that our partner agencies lack capacity to address our current homeless population,” she said. “We cannot take on this burden.”
Schuler did not respond to the newspaper's request for more specific information about the "warning" about the possibility of immigrants being housed in Niagara County, including where it came from and which public official or entity issued it.
He also did not respond when asked by the newspaper how many immigrants Niagara County might be expected to accommodate in the coming days or weeks.
The county's state of emergency declaration follows statements made earlier this month by New York City Mayor Eric Adams who indicated that his administration was exploring housing options for immigrants outside of The Big Apple. Adams identified neighboring Rockland and Orange counties as possibilities, indicating that he planned to move 340 adult men in those communities.
In response to Adams' plan, Rockland and Orange counties issued emergency declarations similar to the one issued on Thursday by Niagara County.
The New York Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit against both Rockland and Orange counties, arguing that the emergency declarations barring hotels and motels from housing immigrants violates the due process and equal protection clauses of the Constitution.
“Orange and Rockland County’s Emergency Orders egregiously violate migrants’ rights,” said Amy Belsher, director of immigrants’ rights litigation at the New York Civil Liberties Union. “Migrants have every right to travel and reside anywhere in New York, free of xenophobic harassment and discrimination. People are not political pawns – both counties should welcome migrants into their communities, not unlawfully bar them from seeking refuge.”
Niagara County's Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz said that the state of emergency declaration prevents any hotelier from entering into a contractual agreement with any government outside of Niagara County, such as New York City, to house or transport migrants or asylums seekers without the approval of the Niagara County Legislature. The county can rescind the declaration at any time or renew it every 30 days.
Sheriff Michael Filicetti said there are both civil and criminal penalties for violating the emergency order, including a $2,000 per immigrant per day fine for any hotel owner who enters into a contract with New York City or New York state.
“We are not interested in turning hotel owners into criminals, but the emergency order is clear and we will enforce it,” said Filicetti.
