SIx former standouts will be inducted into Niagara Wheatfield High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
The inductees are school pole vault record-holder Richard Placek (1979), football and basketball player Michael Zarrillo (1992), three-sport star Helene Cowell (1990), soccer and softball player Karen Heimgartner (1996), three-sport player Chrissy Milleville (1998) and Brandon Schrader (2013) for soccer and hockey.
The ceremony will be held at the high school at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 and is open to the public. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. There are no more tickets available for the luncheon directly after the ceremony.
Nominations for the 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame class are now open. Please go to the District’s website at www.nwcsd.org under Community Resources to find the form.
