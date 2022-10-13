Niagara Falls’ Mike Vega is used to giving people fades in the barber chair.
Now, he’s looking to give them in the boxing ring as well.
The 37-year old is fighting the second bout of his professional career Friday night at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino against Carlos Nunez, who is 0-1-1 on his career.
Vega made his pro debut on July 23 in Erie, defeating David Boria in an unanimous decision. Vega dropped Boria in the first round.
“To me, it was just getting back in the right after a long layoff and getting the rust off,” Vega said. “Now moving forward, I’m able to focus on improving each and every fight.”
Vega started boxing at 13, took some time off to play football at Niagara Falls High School, and came back to the sport at age 22 under the tutelage of Ray Casal. Vega has been a regular on the amateur boxing scene for many years, and had hoped to turn pro earlier, but had several pitfalls stand in the way.
“It just wasn’t meant to be for a while,” Vega said. “I’m 37, but I’ve taken care of my body. I don’t smoke or drink and I’m always training. I feel that will help me a lot as I continue with my career.”
Vega expects more than 100 family and friends to be in attendance.
“I’ve performed in front of big crowds before, but never with so many people I know there,” Vega said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
“I just want him to stay relaxed,” said Casal. “A lot of times, when people fight in front of their home fans, they get excited. But he’s been focused all week and got his weight right on. I’m excited for him.”
Tonawanda resident Alex Castellano is also on the card, which is headlined by Niagara Falls' Mikiah Kreps. Castellano, 8-1, 2 KOs will be facing Miguel Angel Carrizo, 3-1, 2 KOs, an Argentina native who resides in Florida.
“We’re in the gym every day, and working toward a bright future,” said Tommy Neff, Castellano’s trainer. We dissect every fight and see what we did good and what we need to improve on. He’s got speed and is light on his feet, and now we’re working on sitting down on punches and timing to create more power.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.