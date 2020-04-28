Patients at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s six primary care sites can now go online to quickly and conveniently meet with their care providers.
“Effective immediately, we are pleased to offer a telemedicine option to our patients,” said Dr. Simmanjeet Mangat, memorial’s medical director of primary care services. “This is especially timely given the reluctance some patients may have to leave their homes during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”
Through telemedicine, patients will have real-time access to their primary care provider via video visit using a smartphone, tablet or desktop computer. Video visits are available during regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The cost of telemedicine visits is covered by virtually all insurance companies.
To schedule a telemedicine appointment, call one of the following convenient locations:
• Niagara Falls Memorial Primary Care (Golisano Center): 278-4151;
• Summit Family Health Center (Suite 200): 297-8260;
• North Tonawanda Primary Care Center: 694-0535;
• Lewiston Primary Care: 298-4050;
• Grand Island Family Practice: 773-6181 and
• Summit Family Health Center (Suite 500): 297-8260
