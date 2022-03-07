The Youngstown Lions Club is offering the Neil Riordan Memorial Scholarship.
The $1,500 scholarship will go to a graduating high school senior living in the Lewiston-Porter
School District. Parochial and home-schooled students are included.
Applicant must be enrolled full time in a college, university or trade school with a start date of September of the scholarship year. Students who are pursuing careers that will provide service to their community, such as nursing, education,
or the skilled trades are encouraged to apply.
Students must obtain a paper application from the
Lewiston-Porter High School Counseling Center or download application from www.lew-port.com. Applications are due to the Lewiston-Porter High School Counseling Center, either as paper copy or as attachment in email, by no later than Friday May 13, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.