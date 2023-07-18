A military aide carries the Presidential Emergency Satchel, also known as the "nuclear football," out of 10 Downing Street in London on Monday, July 10, 2023, after a meeting between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and U.S. President Joe Biden. The bulky briefcase contains atomic war plans and enables the president to transmit nuclear orders to the Pentagon. The heavy case is carried by a military officer who is never far behind the president. (AP Photo/David Cliff)