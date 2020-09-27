Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, a former lieutenant with the Rochester Police Department, speaks at a news conference, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y., as she was named interim Rochester Police Chief. Herriott-Sullivan will become the first woman to head the police department on Oct. 14. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren fired former Police Chief La’Ron Singletary after police body camera video was released of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died several days after officers put a hood over his head and pressed his face into the pavement on March 23. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat & Chronicle via AP)