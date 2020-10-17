A woman from Medina died following a shooting early Saturday on South Niagara Street that resulted in injuries to a total of six people.
Lockport police said officers responded at around 12:20 a.m. to a report of shots fired at a home at 43 S. Niagara St. Upon arrival on the scene, police said investigators learned that six individuals were injured from gunshots.
Police said one of the victims, Cheyenne Farewell of Medina, subsequently died from her injuries near the incident location. The other five victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. All victims were in attendance at a large gathering Halloween party at the residence when the shooting occurred.
Lockport police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 433-7700, or confidential tip line 439-6707.
