Voters in Wilson Central School District approved the school system's 2020-2021 budget by a convincing margin, according to the district's Tuesday tally of absentee ballots in a history-making election year.
The school board's $28 million spending plan won public approval by a 792-498 vote.
The budget projects a year-over-year total spending increase of less than 0.5% and a 2.67% increase in the property tax levy, after the board OK'd the use of "significant fund balance," according to a message from board president George Waters that was posted on the district's website.
Three incumbent school trustees, Waters, Frank Cipolla and Timothy Kropp, were re-elected to the board without competition.
District Clerk Joanne Seefeldt reported the election results via email about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Counting of the ballots — all absentee ballots, per Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order making school elections statewide mail-driven events, no live polling, due to the COVID-19 crisis — by law could not begin until after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Voter turnout in this year's Wilson school elections was 1,290 residents, more than twice the five-year average turnout, 491 residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.