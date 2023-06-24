FILE -Flowers adorn the renovated Isidor and Ida Straus memorial plaque as Macy's and the Straus Historical Society celebrate its rededication during a ceremony at the Macy's Herald Square flagship store, Thursday, May 29, 2014, in New York. The plaque was first erected by employees of the store after the Titanic disaster claimed the their lives on Dec. 12, 1912. Wendy Rush. the wife of the man who was piloting the OceanGate submersible when it disappeared during a dive to the wreckage of the Titantic is a descendant of a wealthy couple who died when the ocean link sank in 1912. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)