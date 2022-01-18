White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Becoming windy with intermittent flurries and snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Becoming windy with intermittent flurries and snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.