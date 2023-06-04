In this image taken from a video, the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir sings the “Star-Spangled Banner” in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Washington. Social media users are claiming the Greenville, South Carolina, group was cut off as it was singing the national anthem because it could be deemed “offensive.” But Capitol Police say that such public displays aren’t allowed in the hallowed seat of Congress without proper approval and that the show in National Statuary Hall was stopped because there was a miscommunication about whether the choir had permission to be there. (AP Photo/Farnoush Amiri)