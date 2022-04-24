RestorixHealth, a management company which develops and operates wound care centers nationwide, is pleased to announce that the Wound Center of Niagara has been selected as a recipient of RestorixHealth’s Excellence in Patient Satisfaction Award.
The award is presented to centers that demonstrate superior performance and exceptional success by meeting or exceeding a national patient satisfaction benchmark of 96%.
“We are proud to be the recipient of this award that recognizes the hard work, dedication, and quality of care the Wound Center of Niagara provides to our patients,” said Michael Mitchell, M.D., the center’s medical director and Chief of Surgery at Memorial.
The Wound Center of Niagara is a specialized, outpatient wound care treatment center dedicated to the care of patients with chronic, non-healing wounds such as those resulting from diabetes, circulatory problems, or injury resulting from radiation. The center is staffed by a multi-disciplinary team of physicians and nurses offering the most advanced therapies available, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
The Wound Center of Niagara is located at 620 10th St., Niagara Falls, across the street from the hospital. For more information, call 716-278-4424.
