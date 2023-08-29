Work has begun at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s new MRI Center of Niagara. Once completed, hospital staff say it will bring a 3T MagneticResonance Imaging unit to the downtown campus.
Representing an investment of $2.8 million, the MRI Center of Niagara will offer higher-quality scans, ensuring faster diagnosis and early detection of cancers and other potentially life-threatening conditions at stages where they are most treatable, according to hospital staff.
“Our goal is to reduce health disparities in the Niagara region and provide timely access to appropriate treatments for all patients,” said Joseph Ruffolo, president & CEO of Memorial Medical Center. “The MRI Center of Niagara will significantly enhance our ability to diagnose various conditions such as coronary heart disease, heart valve issues, inflammation of heart tissues, tumors, and damage from heart attacks.”
The MRI Center will be located within Memorial’s Heart Center, which will integrate outpatient diagnostic services at a single location. The MRI project is expected to be finished and fully operational by early 2024.
