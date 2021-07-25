Wideman to lead NFMMC Health Homes

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has named Vicky Wideman, LMSW, director of its Adult and Children’s Health Homes. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Sheila Kee.
With over 15 years of experience, Wideman is a graduate of the University of Buffalo with a master’s degree in Social Work and a credentialed alcoholism and substance abuse counselor.
Wideman most recently served as Memorial’s director of Inpatient Social Services and worked previously as a family program manager and clinical supervisor at Horizon Village campus of Horizon Health Services.
In addition to receiving the University of Buffalo’s Julian Sodja Memorial Award, Wideman has also been the recipient of the Horizon Health Services President’s Award and Erie Community College’s 1st President’s Medal.
At Memorial she will oversee the operations of a dynamic, multi-faceted adult and children’s health home care management team that strives to improve the health and quality of life for thousands of Niagara County residents with a focus on delivering an integrated and coordinated experience across the continuum of care.
