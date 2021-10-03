Memorial names Coscia to finance committee
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has appointed Gary J. Coscia to serve on the Medical Center’s finance committee.
A native of Niagara Falls, Coscia attended Bishop Duffy high school and graduated from SUNY Oswego with a degree in finance. Gary began his career in 1977 with Marine Midland Bank (HSBC US), where he was ultimately responsible for their national lending platform including capital markets and construction lending throughout the United States.
In 1989, Coscia founded Largo, which has become a leading commercial real estate debt and equity firm with ten offices throughout the US and Canada, housing a $3 billion servicing portfolio.
Coscia has served on local boards and continues to support several non-profit organizations and social welfare initiatives across the region.
Most recently, Gary created the “Boss Program” (Business Opportunity for Student Success), with cooperation from the Niagara Falls school system. This program is designed to assist students in building confidence and to provide a roadmap to continued success.
Memorial’s finance committee is appointed by the board of trustees to monitor financial performance and reporting. The committee makes recommendations to the board that will protect and enhance financial viability and the community’s investment in the Medical Center.
Memorial’s chief of infectious disease joins board
Rajinder P.S. Bajwa, M.D., F.I.D.S.A., chief of Infectious Disease division at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, has been elected to the Medical Center’s Board of Directors.
A graduate of Government Medical College, Patiala, India, Dr. Bajwa completed a residency in radiodiagnosis at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, Ludhiana, and trained in Internal Medicine at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He then completed fellowship in Infectious Diseases at University of Buffalo.
Dr. Bajwa joined Memorial in 2013 and has been providing quality care in the field of Infectious Diseases with special focus on Hepatitis C, and HIV treatment and prevention. Over the past year, Dr. Bajwa has led the way in supporting and serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Independent Living Center hires Moselle Whitehead
The Independent Living Center (ILC), a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. (WNYIL) Family of Agencies, has welcomed Moselle Whitehead to serve its consumers as a Transition Specialist in Erie County.
Whitehead became a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at Genesee Valley BOCES-Practical Nursing Program in Batavia; and holds an Associate Degree in Social Science, Humanities, and Liberal Arts, and an earlier Associates in Arts from Erie Community College of the State University of New York. She is enthusiastic about assuming her new job, stating, “I look forward to serving our agency’s consumers. I feel that my experiences working as a Nurse equipped me with qualities that will assist me in my new position as a Transition Specialist.”.
In this position, Whitehead will facilitate and coordinate, for individuals residing in institutions, a comprehensive plan to re-enter the community, providing counseling and information for individuals and their families, offering unbiased information regarding available home and community-based services, participating in discharge planning; synchronizing with other relevant social services agencies involved in the discharge and transition-care of the consumers; developing and facilitating person-centered plans effective for the 90-day transition period; and securing qualified housing.
