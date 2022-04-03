NU's Verni elected to AACN board
Christine Verni, dean of the College of Nursing at Niagara University, has been elected to the board of directors of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. She will serve as a member-at-large through March 2023.
Verni was selected by AACN member deans during a special election to fill an unexpired term on the board. She's been actively engaged with AACN’s Organizational Leadership Network since 2017, including service as both chair and past chair of the steering committee. She is a fellow in the inaugural cohort of AACN’s Elevating Leaders in Academic Nursing (ELAN) program.
Prior to her current role as dean at Niagara, Verni was a member of the faculty and administration at D’Youville College, most recently serving as dean of the Patricia H. Garman School of Nursing. She has also served as a family nurse practitioner at a number of health care facilities in Western New York, including Hospice & Palliative Care, UB|MD Emergency, Kaleida Health – Buffalo General, Delaware Pediatrics Associates, and Women & Children’s Hospital. She began her nursing career as a registered nurse at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
DeFazio named CEO of Wendel
Joseph DeFazio, PE has been named the fifth president and CEO of Wendel Companies.
Joe has been with Wendel for more than 24 years leading the growth of its energy efficiency business into a nationally recognized practice that services several different markets. He has been on the board of directors for the past 15 years and has served as executive vice president of the Wendel Companies for the past six years.
DeFazio said he is, “honored to be here and to lead such a successful professional organization that is built on our award-winning architecture, engineering, energy efficiency and construction management services. Wendel is as strong as it’s ever been, and I couldn’t be more excited about the direction we’re going in and look forward to the future.”
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.