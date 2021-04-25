Up the Ladder published April 26

Lostracco-Reed appointed director of Clinical Services at Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities of Buffalo has announced the appointment of Megan Lostracco-Reed as director of Clinical Services.
Lostracco-Reed joined Catholic Charities in 2017. Most recently she served as the coordinator of Care Coordination Services, under which she was responsible for the oversight of Encompass Children's Health Home Care Management, Community Health Worker, and Project HOPE (Helping Older People Excel) program operations.
In her new role as Clinical Services director, Lostracco-Reed will be responsible for the planning, development and direction of behavioral health services and substance abuse services for children and adults; budget development and fiscal management of the department; and providing leadership and management of clinical services staff.
Prior to coming to Catholic Charities, Lostracco-Reed served as Health Services manager at West Haven Community House, Connecticut.
Lactalis announces hires and promotions
Lactalis American Group, Inc.has announced five new hires and four promotions at its U.S. corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility in Buffalo.
New Hires:
* Sue Glowacki joins Lactalis as associate controller. In her new role, she will provide support for all financials at the South Park manufacturing facility. Glowacki previously was with Coca-Cola Bottling Company for 28 years as assistant director of finance and most recently was the accounting manager at Ashton Potter. She lives in Hamburg.
* Nathan Labenski has been hired as a customer service representative. In this new role he will plan, organize, coordinate, and execute activities for order processing and order management. Labenski previously was a customer care representative for Anixter. He lives in Lancaster.
* Danielle McCall joined the human resources department as an analyst, HRIS & special projects. In her new role, she will support multiple HR functions and lead key business initiatives, processes, and projects. A Lancaster resident, Danielle was most recently with Erie County Medical Center as an HRIS specialist.
* Patrick McQuade also joins Lactalis as a customer service representative. In this new role he will plan, organize, coordinate, and execute activities for order processing and order management. With five years of management experience, McQuade most recently worked for Audubon Machinery Corp. as a marketing and analytics manager. He lives in North Tonawanda.
* Craig Poturalski comes to Lactalis as a supply chain optimization analyst where he will be responsible for daily filing of claims, ongoing management of transactions and reporting and routine data collection in support of the logistics team and project management efforts. Poturalski most recently worked for Rexel as a vendor managed inventory controller. He lives in East Aurora.
Promotions:
* Andrea Conte has been promoted to marketing manager, culinary. He joined Lactalis in 2016 and most recently was associate marketing manager, Galbani®. In Conte's new role, he will be responsible for the overall marketing and management of several Lactalis brand products in the culinary division. Conte lives in Buffalo.
* Mackenzie Grub has been promoted from an intern within the packaging development/graphic services department to the role of graphic designer. In her new role, Mackenzie will be responsible for leading all creative and conceptual development for Lactalis. She lives in Hamburg.
* Julie Hill has been promoted to associate manager, marketing and will work on brand management and portfolio development for the company's UHT milk segment. Hill joined the Lactalis marketing department in 2018. She lives in Lake View.
* Emillie Wright has been promoted to assistant marketing manager for Galbani Foodservice. She previously was working with Lactalis as a trade marketing intern and is currently pursuing her MBA from Niagara University. In her new role, Wright will support the team in the planning, organizing, and controlling of assigned product lines, targeting the foodservice channel of trade. She lives in Buffalo.
