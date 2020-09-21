BankOnBuffalo names Delmonte Buffalo market executive
BankOnBuffalo continues to grow its leadership roster with the naming of Anthony J. Delmonte Jr. as senior vice president/ Buffalo market executive.
Delmonte brings to BankOnBuffalo a successful record of more than 25 years’ banking experience, most recently as president and CEO of Bank of Akron. The bank was acquired in mid-July 2020 by CNB Financial Corp., the parent of BankOnBuffalo.
“We are happy to welcome Tony to our BankOnBuffalo team and our special approach to providing highly personal, flexible and fast decision making that businesses and individuals require now and going forward to meet their financial services needs,” Martin T. Griffith, BankOnBuffalo president, said. “He will be a major contributor in further building our banking presence in Western New York.”
As Buffalo market executive, Delmonte will serve in a critical position for BankOnBuffalo’s continued efforts to build upon its early successes and fortify its unique brand in the communities the bank serves. He will oversee developing, implementing, and achieving annual goals and objectives as established; and contribute significantly to the strategic planning and direction required for the bank to grow future market share.
Delmonte is a graduate of the State University at Buffalo with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, and has an MBA from Canisus College. He is also a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania.
Bennett to head inpatient behavioral health at NFMMC
Robert C. Bennett, PhD, has been named director of inpatient behavioral health services at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. His appointment was announced by Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer JoAnn Pellegrino.
Bennett is a graduate of Medaille College, where he earned a master’s degree in mental health counseling, and Walden University, which awarded him a doctorate in counselor education and supervision.
A master level credentialed alcohol and substance abuse counselor with more than 20 years of experience, Bennett previously served as supervising counselor at Clearview Treatment Services, senior counselor at Horizon Health Services, and program director of FHI Madonna House. In his new position, he will be responsible for day-to-day operations and administrative functions for Memorial’s 52-bed inpatient behavioral health service and its psychiatric emergency department.
Lynch named vice president at NCCC
Niagara County Community College has named Wayne Lynch as interim vice president of administration. Lynch has served as interim vice president of operations at NCCC since November 2018.
In his new role, Lynch oversees the College’s Business Office and the Office of Information Technology. He will continue to manage operations of the college including Facilities, Maintenance, Grounds, Construction Planning and Design, Custodial Services, and Public Safety departments.
Lynch’s leadership shined at the NCCC campuses during the COVID-19 PAUSE in New York State. He accepted the roll as chair of the Re-Opening Committee and developed new cleaning and public health protocols at the Sanborn and Niagara Falls Culinary Institute locations. These measures include mandatory masks, smaller room capacities, individual health screenings for all who enter either location, scheduled room, constructing plexi-glass barriers, and staggering the return of employees and students.
Lynch, a resident of Lewiston, is a graduate of NCCC with degrees in Mathematics and Science, as well as Mechanical Process Piping and Industrial Design. Following his studies at NCCC, Lynch went on to receive a BS in Business Administration from Buffalo State College and an MBA from the University at Buffalo.
“As the Institution continues to mitigate the impact of declining volume and revenues, every position will be analyzed," Lynch said. "My new role is evidence of this forward thinking action, combining the VP of Operations role with the VP of Finance and OIT. These types of actions will be critical to the long term financial stability of our organization. They will allow us to provide high quality education to the greater community at large.”
NU junior Ortiz receives club management scholarship
Gabriella Ortiz, a junior hospitality and tourism/business finance major from Youngstown, was one of only 10 students nationwide recognized for her commitment to the club management industry with the coveted Joe Perdue Scholarship.
Awarded by the Club Management Association of America Foundation, the Joe Perdue Scholarship provides tuition support to students who are pursuing careers in club management. This year’s recipients represent nine CMAA student chapters from across the country.
The scholarship was established in 1988 to honor Joe Perdue, CCM, CHE, the club industry’s leading hospitality educator. From 1986 to 2015, Joe Perdue served as Academic Advisor for the Club Management Association of America (CMAA). Responsible for the initial development of CMAA’s Business Management Institute (BMI), Joe coordinated more than 300 weeklong BMI programs for more than 10,000 managers. Beyond the US, he developed professional education programs in China, South Africa, Europe, and Canada.
