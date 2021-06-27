In celebration of Pride Month throughout June, Univera Healthcare is flying the Progress Pride Flag at its Park Club Lane headquarters in Williamsville.
The Progress Pride Flag, was designed by Daniel Quasar, and is an enhanced version of the more familiar Pride Flag, with five additional half-sized stripes in a triangular section of the flag along the “hoist” (the part of the flag that connects to the flag pole).
Here is what the stripes represent:
• Background stripes: LGBTQ 6 full sized color stripes representing life (red), healing (orange), sunlight (yellow), nature (green), harmony/peace (blue), and spirit (purple/violet)
• Hoist stripes: 5 half sized stripes representing trans individuals (light blue, light pink, white), marginalized People of color (brown, black), as well as those living with AIDS, those no longer living, and the stigma surrounding them (black).
The Progress Pride Flag is flying alongside the American flag at Univera headquarters until the end of June.
“Univera Healthcare is bursting with pride,” said Sady Fischer, the health insurer’s Corporate Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. For the seventh year in a row, the health insurer scored very high on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
The 2021 CEI Index rated 1,142 major U.S. businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion are fundamental parts of our mission and culture, and affirming our LGBTQ+ employees and members is part of that mission,” said Fischer. “And that’s why we are so proud to fly the Progress Pride Flag throughout the month of June, Pride Month.”
