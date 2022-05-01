Roughly $4.5 million is being awarded to the University at Buffalo to create a new Center for Plastic Recycling Research and Innovation and support crucial work to reduce plastic waste.
The expanded academic partnership will improve plastics recycling by researching the development of secondary recyclable markets to ease the financial burdens on municipal recycling programs and streamline the recycling process, especially with certain types of lower-grade plastics.
“The reduction of plastics and other waste is critical to creating a cleaner environment and achieving the goals of the New York’s ambitious Climate Act,” state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “This state-funded investment will empower one of New York’s premier research universities, with their team of faculty and students, to advance creative solutions to bolster the State’s world-recognized authority in plastics recycling research and innovation.”
The creation of the New York State Center for Plastic Recycling Research and Innovation expands upon an existing State-funded academic partnership with the University at Buffalo to conduct plastics recycling research focused on improving source separation quality and marketability. Supported by the state’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) this additional $4.5 million announced today will help address a range of contemporary issues related to plastics recycling with the goal of furthering plastics recycling in New York and beyond.
“The University at Buffalo is committed to addressing regional as well as global environmental challenges through multidisciplinary scholarship and innovation,” said Kemper Lewis, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. “By working with partners such as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, we will advance the science and technology of plastics recycling while increasing our impact in promoting a healthier and more equitable environment in New York State and beyond.”
“Prudent investments such as this from DEC will ensure that New York State plays a leadership role to develop innovative strategies for plastics recycling and help make recycling initiatives more effective,” said the project’s principal investigator and the center director, Amit Goyal, SUNY Distinguished Professor in UB’s Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering. “We are very grateful to DEC staff, Commissioner Seggos, and Governor Hochul’s office for their leadership and partnership with academia to enable a cleaner, greener Empire State for all. UB’s team is uniquely positioned to develop innovative solutions for the plastics recycling. We are excited to expand on our current project with DEC on assessing and improving plastic recycling as well as developing outreach and educational programs. We look forward to embarking on this new initiative on plastics recycling and innovation.”
A multidisciplinary team will conduct the Center’s work by integrating social sciences, economics, communication, engineering, plastics (polymers) and materials science. The Center will engage university professors, senior scientists, and other researchers, recycling industry experts, and DEC staff and focus on several tasks:
Mapping the reverse supply for plastics in New York State and deep dive into the structure of the collection, disposal, and recycling industries;
Improving the efficiency of businesses involved in collecting and processing plastics in New York State;
• Plastics in natural environments, including microplastics
• Plastics in New York state agriculture/food and medical industries
• Further understanding contemporary attitudes toward current recycling behaviors
• Advanced high-speed plastic sorting by molecular contract infrared imaging
• Fund several academic- and community-based projects
The funding for the center comes from the EPF. Among the many environmental victories in the 2022-23 state budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul succeeded in enacting an increase in the EPF from $300 to $400 million, the highest-ever level of funding in the program's history.
Additional information about these efforts and DEC’s ongoing waste reduction education efforts can be found at: https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/294.html
