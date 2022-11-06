BUFFALO — Research teams affiliated with the University at Buffalo’s RENEW Institute have received three federal grants totaling over $2.6 million for studies focused on environmental concerns.
The projects, funded by the National Science Foundation and the Environmental Protection Agency, include:
Development of “net-zero-water” buildings with a self-sustaining water supply;
Creating in-ground sensors that monitor soil health;
And methods for understanding the potential toxicity of mixtures of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a class of ubiquitous pollutants that are so hard to break down that they’re known as “forever chemicals.”
“The teams working on these projects include architects, chemists, engineers, computational scientists and more, showcasing how the UB RENEW Institute is successfully serving as an intellectual hub to support our faculty in developing truly interdisciplinary proposals,” says Venu Govindaraju, PhD, UB vice president for research and economic development.
“RENEW supercharges UB’s reputation as a climate and environmental science leader. We also strive to utilize research and programs as mechanisms to advance equity and correct historic injustices through strategic partnerships,” says Diana Aga, PhD, director of the UB RENEW Institute and Henry M. Woodburn Professor of Chemistry in the UB College of Arts and Sciences.
The newly funded studies:
Advancing “net-zero-water” buildings with self-sustaining water supplies
Award amount: $1.5 million
Funding agency: National Science Foundation
This project’s goal is to advance water quality and sustainability technologies, designs, and policies. The team will develop materials and systems to harvest water from the atmosphere and disinfect stormwater, floodwater, and “recycled” household water. Researchers will also create guidance for implementing such technologies in extremely-water-resilient buildings in divergent climates.
Developing in-ground sensors that monitor soil health
Award amount: $398,998 to UB
Funding agency: National Science Foundation
This collaborative project, led by Tennessee Tech University, includes teams from UB and the University of Tennessee. The goal is to develop a sensor system that can be buried in the soil to monitor the flow of gases such as carbon dioxide, ammonia, oxygen, and nitrous oxide within the dirt, providing insights into soil health.
Predicting how mixtures of PFAS and other organic pollutants could impact brain development
Award amount: $750,000
Funding agency: Environmental Protection Agency
Assembling a team of researchers with expertise in analytical chemistry, neuroscience, chemical biology and machine learning, this UB-led project will develop techniques that will enable scientists to study the impact on brain development of mixtures of pollutants. PFAS, a class of pollutants that are used in a wide range of household and industrial products, will be a particular focus of this investigation.
For more information on these studies, visit: https://bit.ly/3TXcCaV.
