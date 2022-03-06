Leaders from the business, nonprofit and academic worlds will come together in person and virtually on April 7 for a conference hosted by the University at Buffalo School of Management’s Center for Leadership and Organizational Effectiveness (CLOE).
The daylong event, “Leading Ethically in the New World of Work,” will give managers the tools to expand their ethical behavior so they can better support their colleagues, help them grow and motivate them to perform at their highest levels.
The conference will begin at 8 a.m. at The Powerhouse, 140 Lee St., Buffalo, for in-person attendees, and will also be available for remote attendance via Zoom.
“A key question right now is, ‘What should be the new world of work?,’ ” says Paul Tesluk, dean and professor of the UB School of Management. “This year’s CLOE conference—with an outstanding set of speakers and content—will address this fundamental question and provide leaders with the ideas, concepts and tools to create a future that is ethical, just and inclusive.”
The conference will feature four keynote presentations throughout the day:
• Servant Leaders All: Exploring the Eight Habits of the Heart by Clifton LeMoure Taulbert, entrepreneur, Pulitzer nominee, international lecturer and CEO
• Leading Ethically in the New World of Work by Kent Keith, author of Anyway: The Paradoxical Commandments
• Leading Ethically: It May Not Mean What You Think It Means by James Lemoine, associate professor of organization and human resources in the UB School of Management and faculty director of CLOE
• How You Show Up and Lead by Dorothy Siaw-Asamoah, clinical associate professor of organization and human resources, and faculty director of global programs in the UB School of Management
Additional breakout sessions will feature the latest leadership research from UB School of Management faculty and lessons from top-level industry experts.
The event builds upon the success of previous CLOE conferences, which have offered opportunities to learn about the future of leadership, diversity and inclusion, the power of people-oriented leadership, social innovation and entrepreneurship, and emerging research and how to put that research into practice.
Tickets are $199 per person, with a discounted rate for UB students, faculty and staff. For a full schedule and registration information, visit management.buffalo.edu/cloe2022.
Since 2013, CLOE has created more effective leaders and organizations by advancing research, education and outreach in leadership and organizational development. CLOE also supports UB’s goals of accelerating academic excellence, translating scholarship and developing leadership capabilities in UB students and business leaders.
The UB School of Management is recognized for its emphasis on real-world learning, community and economic impact, and the global perspective of its faculty, students and alumni. The school also has been ranked by Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes and U.S. News & World Report for the quality of its programs and the return on investment it provides its graduates. For more information about the UB School of Management, visit management.buffalo.edu.
