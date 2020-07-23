Tory Burch opens at Fashion Outlets

Tory Burch, an American lifestyle brand, has opened at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. The new store is Western and Upstate New York’s first and only Tory Burch storefront, and the only location within an 80-mile-radius of Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.
The nearly 3,000 square-foot store will offer handbags, shoes, ready-to-wear and accessories.
“This is an exciting time for Fashion Outlets to welcome such a popular brand that’s unique to the area,” said John Doran, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls property manager. “We’re confident shoppers will be thrilled with the product selection and Tory Burch shopping experience, and we expect this store will continue to make Fashion Outlets a premier shopping destination.”
Tory Burch launched in 2004 with a small boutique in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood and the designer’s classic but bohemian aesthetic resonated with tastemakers from the very beginning. Over the past decade, the company has grown into a global brand with more than 300 boutiques around the world. Art, music, travel, interiors and the designer’s own stylish parents are inspirations for the collection.
For more information, visit fashionoutletsniagara.com.
