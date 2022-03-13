Tops unveils 42.5M Amherst store renovation

Tops has cut the ribbon on a major $2.5 million dollar renovation project at its store located at 3980 Maple Road in Amherst — the 21st renovation for the supermarket chain.
This store has been refreshed from top to bottom for a new and contemporary experience: New exterior paint with decorative awnings, energy efficient equipment and LED lighting both inside and out, solar powered efficiencies, new flooring, expanded state-of-the-art self-check outs, renovated restrooms, digital signage, and new interior décor.
Unique to this location and the Western New York region is Nissan’s Kosher Deli, a staple in this Tops store for over 30 years. Nissan’s deli is a destination for kosher food for people in the Amherst, Buffalo, or Niagara Falls area. Nissan offers a variety of more than 2,000 kosher items with everything you need for a mid-week stay or Shabbat meal. The deli and bakery is supervised by the Buffalo Va’ad Kashrut so you can get kosher baked goods like bread, cakes and knishes for all of your special occasions.
Store Manager Jim Giambra, said he and his team are working hard every day to make life easier for their shoppers by focusing on affordable, easy-to-prepare meal options and are excited to welcome neighborhood families as well as UB students to their new True Blue Cafe.
“When it comes to freshness, convenience and variety, you'll find everything here at your newly remodeled Amherst store and with all of the inspiring products including a wider selection of domestic and imported cheeses, custom cut meats by real butchers, our famous fish frys, an increased assortment of freshly baked breads and pastries, and even a new slushy machine, guests are sure to enjoy all we have to offer," he said. "What’s more — we have a dedicated space for the students in our new True Blue Café to study, enjoy trivia nights, and more!”
